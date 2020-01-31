Essentia (ESS) Trading 29.2% Lower This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Essentia has a total market cap of $267,510.00 and approximately $24,463.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $536.02 or 0.05775223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00128366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034085 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinBene, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.