ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) Trading 0.6% Higher

ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S (OTCMKTS:ESSYY) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.47, 12,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 13,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ESSITY AKTIEBOL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. The company's personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

