ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified BDC Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Trading Down 1%

ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified BDC Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, 1,369 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th.

