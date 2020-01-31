Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Update

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 13,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Etsy has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,155 shares of company stock worth $3,157,750. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 132.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 171.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

