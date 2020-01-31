EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $191,373.00 and approximately $7,066.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,658,647 coins and its circulating supply is 31,693,941 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

