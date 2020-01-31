Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 23,600 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 298.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after buying an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $23,159,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 35.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,147,000 after acquiring an additional 307,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 178,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 171,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $91.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,333. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

