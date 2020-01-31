Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $56.12 Million Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nextera Energy Partners comprises 1.6% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 1.75% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $56,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $114,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. 22,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,947. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -137.09%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

