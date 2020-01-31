Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.50. 45,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,643. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $107.76 and a 1-year high of $152.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -301.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

