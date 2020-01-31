Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New $708,000 Investment in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,867 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,625,000 after acquiring an additional 143,226 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,396,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,379,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

