Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,784 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.99.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.22. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

