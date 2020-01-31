Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,590 Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Andersons by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Andersons by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Andersons news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely purchased 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,117.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,993.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,649 shares of company stock worth $543,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Andersons stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.34. Andersons Inc has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 189.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

