Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $321,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Shares of BR stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

