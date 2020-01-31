Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CorVel by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $4,119,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CorVel by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,733,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,034,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $158,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $952,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRVL shares. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $93.55 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.