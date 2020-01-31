Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. Covetrus Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.