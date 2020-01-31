Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,764,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 79.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 62,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,938.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $174,997.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,450,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,258,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,267 shares of company stock worth $712,882 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

UVE stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $229.64 million for the quarter.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

