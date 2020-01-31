Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,540 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

NYSE:ABC opened at $88.88 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

