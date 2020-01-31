Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ichor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.59 million, a PE ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

