Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $831.71.

CMG opened at $879.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $851.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $813.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.09 and a 52 week high of $888.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

