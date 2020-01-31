Evermore Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 7.6% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 8.55% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $34,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 60,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,683 shares of company stock worth $4,873,560. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 22,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $472.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.92.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

