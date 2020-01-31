Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

EVFM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 72,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,325. The company has a market cap of $241.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,709.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,917.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,678 shares of company stock worth $386,410 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 354,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 724,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 112.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

