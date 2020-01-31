Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.49 on Friday, reaching $324.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

