Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. 1,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $28.82.

