Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,314 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDS. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter.

IBDS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.48. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

