ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $291,532.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $291,532.00 and approximately $1,689.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

