Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02, reports. The business had revenue of C$120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock traded down C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$7.37. 38,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,730. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.41.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

