Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02, reports. The business had revenue of C$120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock traded down C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$7.37. 38,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,730. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.41.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Earnings History for Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit