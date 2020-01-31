Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Down 12.5%

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35, 4,791,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 234% from the average session volume of 1,434,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $742.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

