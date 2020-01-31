Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,330,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,320,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

