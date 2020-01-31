F5 Networks’ (FFIV) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.06.

Shares of FFIV traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $122.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.63. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,178. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

