Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.84 on Friday, hitting $203.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

