Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,096,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $584.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

