Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a positive rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.01.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.62 on Thursday, hitting $201.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,330,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 41.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 447,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

