Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.01.

Facebook stock traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

