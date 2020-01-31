Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $280.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Facebook from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

