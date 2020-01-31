Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 806,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $97,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.