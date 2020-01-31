FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,661. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $213.50 and a 52 week high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,567. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,246,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

