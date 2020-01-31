Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.30-8.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.30 EPS.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.19. 24,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,471. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.30. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $216.98 and a 1-year high of $420.20.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

