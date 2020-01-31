Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius Purchases 740 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $36.14 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,095,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,547 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,741,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,557,000 after purchasing an additional 119,253 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,100,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

