Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FBSS traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984. Fauquier Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the second quarter worth $308,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.