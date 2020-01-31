Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 13712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,634,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 23.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,407,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,568,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,720,000 after acquiring an additional 131,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 10.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 52,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 306.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 400,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

