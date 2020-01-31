Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FII traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.26. 89,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,293. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

