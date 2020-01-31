Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Short Interest Update

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCAU. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth about $48,719,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth about $6,373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,070,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 406,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 286,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,542,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after buying an additional 167,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.99. 125,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,760. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

