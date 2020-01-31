FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FGEN. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 560,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,961. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.31 and a beta of 1.86.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,226. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

