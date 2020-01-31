Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

BATS:FLDR opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

Dividend History for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

