Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76, approximately 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.