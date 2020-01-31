Financial Comparison: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) versus GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GSI Technology and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Analog Devices 0 4 13 0 2.76

Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.57%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and Analog Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $51.49 million 3.66 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Analog Devices $5.99 billion 6.92 $1.36 billion $5.15 21.82

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Volatility & Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology 0.51% 0.28% 0.25% Analog Devices 22.75% 16.39% 8.86%

Summary

Analog Devices beats GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

