FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stake Reduced by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,764 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 1,519.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,082 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,676,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 15.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

FEYE traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 287,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

