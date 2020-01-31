First American Trust FSB Buys 3,117 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 84,266 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 69,948 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $12,889,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $89.36. 44,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $96.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

