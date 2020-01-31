First American Trust FSB Grows Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,932. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.06.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

