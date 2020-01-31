First American Trust FSB Has $3.36 Million Stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Corelogic by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

CLGX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 24,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,481. Corelogic Inc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,505. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

