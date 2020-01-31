First American Trust FSB Has $574,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 120,156 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $6,232,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. 670,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,025. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

